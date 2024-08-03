Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

