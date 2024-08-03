Atria Investments Inc Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded down $7.64 on Friday, reaching $410.54. The stock had a trading volume of 328,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.60 and a 200-day moving average of $408.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

