Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.04. 1,570,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,288. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

