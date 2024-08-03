Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 4,068,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,953. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

