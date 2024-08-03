AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.15. 9,422,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 36,542,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 920,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 92,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 153,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

