Audius Hits Market Cap of $153.38 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Audius has a market capitalization of $153.38 million and $6.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

