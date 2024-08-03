Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 25,613,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Earnings History for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

