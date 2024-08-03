Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

AUR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 25,613,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

