Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. 2,310,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

