Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.91-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.16-$20.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.910-10.100 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

