AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. AvidXchange updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AvidXchange Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,916,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,524,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

