Axie Infinity Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00008195 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $735.57 million and $35.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,482.54 or 1.00037832 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,460,147 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,448,138.39599666 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.27388941 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $40,572,304.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

