B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00.

On Monday, June 17th, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 360,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,618 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

