Bakala Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bakala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 5.4% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

