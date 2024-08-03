Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bally’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY remained flat at $17.14 on Friday. 598,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Further Reading

