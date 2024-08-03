Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

BALY remained flat at $17.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 598,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

