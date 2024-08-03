Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.2 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 1,419,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

