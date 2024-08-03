Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $191,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

