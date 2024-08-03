Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 12th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.