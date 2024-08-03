Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Trading 22.9% Higher

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.