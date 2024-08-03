Barclays Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $505.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $480.00 to $505.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.77.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $548.77 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $561.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

