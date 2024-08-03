Barclays Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $101.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.08.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of IR traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.