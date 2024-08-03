Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 4.1 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $74.16.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

