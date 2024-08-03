Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.
Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 4.1 %
Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $74.16.
Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
