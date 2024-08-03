Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 12.7 %

NYSE BZH traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 1,038,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $901.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.