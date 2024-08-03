Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.07

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.38). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35), with a volume of 399,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 158 ($2.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

