Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $807.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

