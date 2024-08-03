Beldex Price Tops $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $321.30 million and $735,975.59 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.91 or 0.04799382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00037241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,018,174 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,318,174 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

