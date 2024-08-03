Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE BHE opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

