Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands
In related news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
