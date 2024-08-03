Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.600 EPS.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,645. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.