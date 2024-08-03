Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.