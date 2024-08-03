Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$6.00. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 1,030,972 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

