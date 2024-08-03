BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $60,669.08 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $60,669.08 or 0.99965646 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $753.44 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,601.89866754 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

