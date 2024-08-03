BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $753.93 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $60,708.53 or 1.00205168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,601.89866754 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

