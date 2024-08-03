Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and $8,535.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008515 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.