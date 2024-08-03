Bitcoin Price Hits $60,241.14 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $60,241.14 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,188.87 billion and $35.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00597266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00070243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,735,112 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.