Bitcoin Price Hits $60,241.14 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $60,241.14 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,188.87 billion and $35.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00597266 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037013 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00070243 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,735,112 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
