Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $389,875.20

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $85.14 million and $389,875.20 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00008777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,456.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00598242 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 5.32323201 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $265,007.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.