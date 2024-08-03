BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $763.38 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $763.38 million and $18.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000008 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $23,309,221.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

