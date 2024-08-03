Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 3rd

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BMN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. 26,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

