BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,528. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

