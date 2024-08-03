BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BHK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,528. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
