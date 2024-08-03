BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. 169,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,247. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

