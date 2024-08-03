BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. 169,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,247. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
