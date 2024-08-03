BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 575,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

