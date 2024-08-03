BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE BDJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 575,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.