BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 271,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,375. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.
