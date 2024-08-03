BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
EGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.18.
