BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,797. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

