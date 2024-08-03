BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,797. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.
About BlackRock Income Trust
