BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,805. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,278,551 shares of company stock worth $9,436,209 over the last 90 days.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

