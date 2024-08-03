BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 408,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,669. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

