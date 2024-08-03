BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
MHN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 125,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,101. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.