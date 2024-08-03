BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MHN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 125,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,101. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

