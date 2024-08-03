BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 59,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

