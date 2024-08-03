BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

