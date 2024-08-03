BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,804. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
